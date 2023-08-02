US Markets
- Starbucks, Phillips 66 And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
- Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Greed' Zone After S&P 500 Settles Lower
- Cathie Wood Buys $3.4M Worth Of Shares In This Payments Software Firm — Also Increases Exposure To Iridium Stock
Crypto
- Binance Flourishing In Anti-Crypto China? $90B Transactions Reportedly Recorded In A Month
- Alameda's Shadow Over Bald Memecoin? Crypto Researcher Digs Out Possible Links But Rules Out SBF Connection
- Trump NFTs Skyrocket 650% In Sales After Ex-President Indicted For Allegedly Attempting To Overturn 2020 Election
- Pepe Coin Jumps 6%, Leaves Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Trailing In The Dust — Can $1 Make You A PEPE Millionaire Today?
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Amid Microstrategy Plans To Bag More BTC: Analyst Says Meme Coins About To Be Flushed By King Crypto
US Politics
- Trump Reportedly Conceded Biden's 2020 Win To Top Military Advisor Ahead Of Jan. 6 Riots: 'We're Going To Give That To The Next Guy'
- Ron DeSantis Calls For Joe Biden Impeachment Inquiry, Says Incredible Corruption 'Stinks To High Heavens'
- New Poll Indicates Preference For Kamala Harris Over Joe Biden Among Democratic Voters Ahead Of 2024 Election
- GOP Presidential Candidate Files Lawsuit Against DOJ, Demands Records On Donald Trump's Indictment
- Donald Trump Asks After Yet Another Indictment, 'Why Didn't They Bring This Ridiculous Case 2.5 Years Ago?'
- Biden Vs. Trump: One Poll Shows A Dead Heat, Another Poll Shows One Candidate Widening Their Lead
US Economy
- Larry Summers Calls Out Fitch Downgrade As 'Bizarre And Inept' — But Did US Call For It With Its Bloated Fiscal Deficit?
Tech
Electric Vehicle
- Is Elon Musk Doing More Harm To Tesla Than Good With Price Cuts? Analyst Highlights A Troubling Data Point
- Is Nio's ES6 Its Tesla Model 3? China EV Maker's Newest Model Drives Record-Breaking July
- Apple's Blueprint: Indian Government Suggests Tesla Adopt Similar Strategy For Chinese Suppliers
- Tesla Under Regulator Scrutiny: Safety Probe Launched for 280,000 Model 3 and Model Y Cars
Communication
Consumer
- Ford And Jeep To Face Fresh Challenge As Toyota Plans Land Cruiser's US Return: WSJ
- Yum! Brands Likely To Post Higher Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
- Uber Joins AI Bandwagon With Chatbot Plan To Level Up Customer Service
- GameStop Cites 'Regulatory Uncertainty' — Drops iOS, Chrome Extension Crypto Wallet Support
- Apple Watch Series 9 To Introduce A Bold New Color — But Not All Fans Are Impressed
Photo by Gino Crescoli from Pixabay
