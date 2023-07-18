Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

US Markets
- Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cathie Wood's And Larry Fink's Portfolio: 'Don't Want Your Nest Egg To Be Concentrated'
- Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Greed' Zone After Dow Gains For Sixth Consecutive Session
- Cathie Wood Sells Over $13M Worth Of Tesla Shares, Continues Buying Meta Platforms Stock
US Politics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene's Biden Roast Backfires After She Says President Finishing What FDR, LBJ Started: 'Caught Us,' Says White House
- Trump Campaign Targets DeSantis' Donors, Highlights Struggles in Florida Governor's White House Bid
- Trump Says He Never Went After Biden 'Like I Could Have' Because Of Respect For Presidency: 'He's A Very Stupid Person
- Biden's Social Media Team Faces Double Community Nuking — Elon Musk Says, 'Happens To Me' All The Time
- Joe Manchin Doesn't Rule Out Third-Party Presidential Run: 'If I Get In A Race, I'm Going To Win'
- Trump Receives Legal Setback As Georgia Supreme Court Rejects Bid To Prevent Indictment
US Economy
World Politics
- Where Is Xi Jinping's Close Ally? China Foreign Minister's Unusual Absence From Key Meetings Sparks Concerns
World Economy
Tech
- Google's New AR Game Can Be A Pokemon Go Killer With Aliens In The Neighbourhood
- Tesla Of AI Or 'Truth Social' Of Chatbots: Dilemma Of Elon Musk's New Venture xAI
- Apple Challenges Google Maps' Reign As Users Warm Up To The Once-Disliked Product
- SpaceX Eyeing Revenue to $8B, Doubling Last Year's Figures: Report
Electric Vehicle
- Ford Worried About Tesla's Cybertruck, Says Analyst After F-150 Lightning Price Slash: 'Now Both Models Start At...'
- Fisker Joins Tesla, BYD In Battle For Slice Of India's EV Market
Crypto
- Jack Dorsey's Block Is Building Sci-Fi Inspired Crypto Wallet To Safeguard Bitcoin, Business Lead Reveals
- SEC Chair Gensler Has Mixed Feelings About Judge's Ripple Case Verdict: 'Pleased And..Disappointed
Financial
Communication Services
