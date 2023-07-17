Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

US Markets
- Markets Remain Bullish Following Strong Bank Earnings
- Cathie Wood's ARK Losing Its Shine? Flagship Fund Sees $717M Exodus From Investors In A Year
- Wall Street Strategist Issues Troubling Assessment Of Stock-Market Rally As Prices Rise
US Politics
- Joe Biden Got $200,000 In Funding From OpenAI CEO Sam Altman For 2024 Campaign: Fox Business
- Did Trump's Son-In-Law Lie And Incriminate Himself, Asks Former US Prosecutor: 'I Hope He Lied'
- DeSantis Does About-face As State Guard Now Trains Recruits For Combat Instead Of Preparing Them Solely For Non-Military Missions
- Bill Ackman Predicts This Republican Candidate Will Push Ahead Of Ron DeSantis And Eventually Challenge Donald Trump: 'One To Watch'
US Economy
World Politics
- Global Leaders To Discuss AI Impact On Peace And Security at UNSC Meeting
- Vital Bridge Linking Crimea With Russia Damaged, Says Official: 'Refrain Travelling…For Security Reasons'
World Economy
- China's Q2 GDP Miss Stirs Unease: Alibaba, BYD, Other Stocks In Focus As Analysts Point To Consumer Slowdown
- Australia Central Bank's Meeting Minutes Expected To Strongly Impact AUD/USD, Commodity Prices
Tech
- AI Will Be the Biggest 'Bubble' Of All Time, Says ChatGPT Rival CEO: 'It Hasn't Even Started Yet'
- 'Call of Duty' Stays In PlayStation Arsenal As Sony, Microsoft Reportedly Strike 10-Year Deal
Electric Vehicle
- Why Tesla Will Likely Stay Quiet About Model 3 Highland Launch Timeline On Q2 Call: Analyst Weighs In
- Tesla Supercharges Referral Program With Expanded Rewards: What You Should Know
- Ahead Of Tesla's Q2 Results, Analyst Says To Brace For Short-Term Margin Disappointment But 'Also A Good Recovery Beyond'
Crypto
- BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Reveals Stunning Demand For Bitcoin, Ethereum Among Gold Investors: 'We're Seeing More And More Interest'
Pharma
- Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Prompts Expert To Warn About 'Miracle' Weight Loss Drug Ozempic: 'Nobody's Talking About This'
Industrial
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Visits UPS Hub As Strike Looms, $7 Billion In Losses In 10 Days If Drivers Walk Out
Photo by Gino Crescoli from Pixabay
