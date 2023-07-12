In the picturesque town of Lagos, nestled along Portugal’s Algarve region, Didi Taihuttu starts his days on the rooftop of his villa, absorbed in cryptocurrency price charts.

This 45-year-old Dutch investor made headlines in 2017 when he exchanged his family’s possessions, including their spacious home, for Bitcoin BTC/USD, setting them on a nomadic journey, CNBC reported.

The Family’s Strategy: The report states Taihuttu’s investment strategy revolves around capitalizing on Bitcoin’s price volatility. He regularly converts his Bitcoin into stablecoins during peak market periods, only to buy it back during bear markets.

His strategy, guided by a market indicator he created, known as the Didi BAM BAM, has proven successful.

Using a mix of directional trading data and moon cycles as inputs, Taihuttu’s indicator signaled the end of the bear market in late 2022, leading him to reenter the bitcoin market. This move has yielded gains of around 50% since the market bottom.

The Nitty-Gritty: The exact value of Taihuttu’s crypto investments remains undisclosed, but he tells CNBC they were brought back into bitcoin when it crossed the $19,000 mark.

Taihuttu family’s primary residence is in Portugal, a country that offers favorable tax treatment for cryptocurrencies. In Portugal, capital gains on cryptocurrencies are exempt from taxation, making it an attractive destination for crypto enthusiasts.

A Tool That Tracks The Moon: Taihuttu’s initial approach to trading relied on established models like stock-to-flow and the Mayer Multiple. However, seeking a more efficient and unique approach, he developed his proprietary trading tool. This custom-built tool combines technical indicators such as Bollinger Bands, moving averages, RSI, MACD, and astrology-based indicators like Full Moon and New Moon.

By analyzing these indicators, Taihuttu’s tool generates real-time insights into potential price swings of cryptocurrencies, presenting short and long signals to guide his buying and selling decisions.

