If You Ignored A Saudi Prince In 2017 When He Said Bitcoin Would Eventually 'Implode' — Here's How Much You'd Have Today With Just A $100 Investment

In a bold statement made back in October 2017, Saudi billionaire investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal cast doubt on the future of Bitcoin BTC/USD asserting that the popular cryptocurrency would eventually “implode.”

What Happened: His comments, made during an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” emphasized concerns over the lack of regulation, control, and oversight surrounding Bitcoin.

Alwaleed expressed his skepticism, saying, “It just doesn’t make sense. This thing is not regulated, it’s not under control, it’s not under the supervision” of any central bank.

He drew a parallel to the notorious Enron scandal, a massive accounting fraud that led to the bankruptcy of the U.S. energy-trading and utilities giant in late 2001.

See More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy’

Current Price: Fast forward to the present, and Bitcoin has experienced a staggering surge in value. On October 23, 2017, the day Alwaleed shared his skeptical views, Bitcoin concluded trading at $5,930.32. As of today, Bitcoin was seen trading at $29,211.24 at the time of writing.

If you had invested $100 when Prince Alwaleed made his prediction on October 23, 2017, that initial investment would have transformed into $492.57, meaning a profit of 392.57%.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble Amid Hawkish FOMC Minutes Reveal: Analyst Says King Crypto Prime For Explosive Surge As History Set To Repeat Itself

Join Benzinga’s Future of Crypto in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023, to stay updated on trends like AI, regulations, SEC actions & institutional adoption in the crypto space. Secure early bird discounted tickets now!

Photo by Oier Aso on Shutterstock