Satoshi Nakamoto Speculation Reignites As Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 10 Years

Crypto Twitter has been rife with discussions surrounding the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin BTC/USD, Satoshi Nakamoto, after a Thursday report showed the reactivation of a decade-old Bitcoin wallet with over $37 million worth of Bitcoin, believed to be from Satoshi-era.

What Happened: Recent tweets within the social media community suggest that Satoshi may be a group of individuals rather than a single person.

The discussion began when a Twitter user shared a YouTube link stating that the deep-dive report on Nakamoto and Bitcoin’s origins is the most comprehensive one they have ever come across.

In response, Gene Hoffman, CEO of the Chia network, chimed in on the discussion, suggesting that Hal Finney and Len Sassaman were active members of the enigmatic Satoshi group.

While these theories remain nothing more than speculation, the fascination surrounding Satoshi’s identity continues to intrigue the crypto community. To this day, only a handful of people have been associated with the identity.

Why It Matters: Len Sassaman, a cyberpunk and developer of the PGP encryption and privacy technology, is thought to be a likely suspect.

Hal Finney, another potential candidate, is acknowledged as the first person to receive the initial version of Bitcoin’s code and test the software. He was also the first to connect to Satoshi’s network in 2009 and downloaded the code from his computer.

While some within the community speculate that the identity of Satoshi remains shrouded in secrecy due to the repercussions of such widespread adoption of Bitcoin, others believe that it’s merely a strategic move to remain anonymous.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $26,504.34, up 0.34% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

