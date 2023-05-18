What If You Avoided This Bitcoin Investor's Mistake? A $100 Investment 13 Years Ago Could Have Made You Millions

As the crypto market continues its remarkable ascent, it’s impossible not to reflect on the early pioneers who laid the groundwork for the industry. Among them is Greg Schön, who recently commemorated the 12-year anniversary of one of Bitcoin‘s BTC/USD most legendary tweets.

What Happened: On May 16, 2011, Schön took to Twitter to express his remorse over selling his 1,700 BTC at a mere $0.30 each, even though the price had already surged to $8.

Back in November 2010, Bitcoin was trading at a modest price of $0.30. Although Schön’s sale earned him a fivefold return, his tweet highlights the lingering “what if” scenarios that haunt many investors, considering Bitcoin’s astronomical surge in value over the years.

“I wish I had kept my 1,700 BTC @ $0.06 instead of selling them at $0.30, now that they’re $8.00! #bitcoin,” Schön tweeted in May 2011.

What If: If you had invested $100 in Bitcoin when it was priced at just $0.30, you would now be sitting on a fortune of $9.12 million. That incredible return represents a mind-boggling gain of 9,122,566%.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $27,365.16, up 2.08% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

