ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

Trump NFTs Reach Record Low, Sinking Over 80% From All-Time Highs

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 17, 2023 9:42 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Trump faced criticism for hyping up the cards as a "major announcement" upon their release.
  • Trump has been among the leading contenders for the GOP nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump’s non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards have hit a record low value.

What Happened: According to tracking data by OpenSea,  the floor price of the Trump Trading Cards briefly sank to 0.00057 Ethereum ($1.04) on Sunday. 

As of Tuesday, Trump’s NFT collection was trading at 0.11 Ethereum ($200). This represents a significant drop from March, when prices for Trump NFTs reached over $1,000 apiece in February. This marks a decline of over 80% in just a matter of months. 

The former President faced criticism for hyping up the cards as a “major announcement” upon their release.

See More: The Art Of The Future: Lisa Ray’s TheUpsideSpace Bring NFTs To Center Stage

Why It Matters: Trump has been among the leading contenders for the GOP nomination for the 2024 presidential election since announcing his official campaign for re-election in late 2022.

As the 2024 presidential election draws closer, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll shows President Joe Biden continues to hold an edge over potential Republican challengers Trump and Ron DeSantis. Among registered voters, Biden led Trump by six percentage points in a hypothetical match-up, 44% to 38%.

However, the poll indicates that Biden’s lead may be shaky should the situation at the US southern border worsen. In a mid-March poll, Biden led Trump by five points after trailing him by three points in February.

A separate survey data from Morning Consult showed Trump increased his lead among Republican voters polled.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH  was trading at $1,818.58, up 0.31% in the last 24 hours,  according to Benzinga Pro.

Read More: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise Despite Recession Fears: Analyst Forecasts ‘Crypto Summer’ This June

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsDonald TrumpJoe BidenRon DeSantis

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved