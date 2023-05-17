Trump NFTs Reach Record Low, Sinking Over 80% From All-Time Highs

Former President Donald Trump’s non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards have hit a record low value.

What Happened: According to tracking data by OpenSea, the floor price of the Trump Trading Cards briefly sank to 0.00057 Ethereum ($1.04) on Sunday.

As of Tuesday, Trump’s NFT collection was trading at 0.11 Ethereum ($200). This represents a significant drop from March, when prices for Trump NFTs reached over $1,000 apiece in February. This marks a decline of over 80% in just a matter of months.

The former President faced criticism for hyping up the cards as a “major announcement” upon their release.

Why It Matters: Trump has been among the leading contenders for the GOP nomination for the 2024 presidential election since announcing his official campaign for re-election in late 2022.

As the 2024 presidential election draws closer, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll shows President Joe Biden continues to hold an edge over potential Republican challengers Trump and Ron DeSantis. Among registered voters, Biden led Trump by six percentage points in a hypothetical match-up, 44% to 38%.

However, the poll indicates that Biden’s lead may be shaky should the situation at the US southern border worsen. In a mid-March poll, Biden led Trump by five points after trailing him by three points in February.

A separate survey data from Morning Consult showed Trump increased his lead among Republican voters polled.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,818.58, up 0.31% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

