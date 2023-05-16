Crypto Trader Says PEPE Coin Could 'Kick Start Meme Season 2nd Leg' If It Reaches This Level

A pseudonymous crypto trader on Tuesday predicted a bullish trend for Pepe Coin PEPE/USD.

What Happened: Crypto Tony told his 298,600 Twitter followers that PEPE may be showing the beginning of an “Adam & Eve reversal pattern.”

The Adam & Eve pattern in crypto is a reversal pattern composed of two rounded bottoms (the “Adam” bottom) and a higher, rounded peak in between (the “Eve” peak). The pattern indicates a reversal of a downward trend and a potential upward move

The chart plotted by the trader shows PEPE falling to $0.0000014 levels and then soaring to $0.0000026. Pepe “could kick start Memeseason 2nd leg if we hold "

Why It Matters: In a separate tweet on Monday, Crypto Tony said that an “impulsive wave” is forming on “our good old frog friend PEPE.”

However, he also mentioned the need for some form of corrective structure before he considers re-entering, as he had previously exited the resistance zone.

Price Action: At the time of writing, PEPE was trading at $0.000001685, down 2.53%, in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

