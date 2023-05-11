Dogecoin Is Falling Thursday: So What's Up?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is trading lower by 4.16% to $0.0694 Thursday afternoon. The altcoin is trading lower in sympathy with the broader crypto market amid a fall in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

Shares of several popular cryptocurrencies are falling in possible reaction to April PPI data. Producer prices for final demand rose 0.2% month-over-month in April versus a revised 0.4% decline in the prior month.

Meanwhile, U.S. initial jobless claims rose by 22,000 to 264,000 in the week ending May 6, above market estimates of 245,000.

What Else Is Going On With Crypto Thursday?

Crypto-related stock Riot Platforms RIOT is also experiencing marked weakness during Thursday's trading session and is trading lower after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results.

Riot Platforms reported first-quarter FY23 results after the Wednesday close, missing results on top and bottom line estimates, driven by an overhang from its data-center segment, which saw costs rise 46% QoQ