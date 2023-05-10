Justin Sun, Tron DAO Join Benzinga's 'Crypto Unlocked' Event May 10

The virtual event includes keynote speaker Justin Sun and leaders from Tron DAO to discuss global crypto use cases.

DETROIT, May 10, 2023 - Benzinga, a prominent source of investment information in both traditional finance and Web3, has unveiled the next installment of its virtual event series, Crypto Unlocked. The series aims to provide viewers with insight into the most influential figures and projects in the Web3 arena through panel discussions.

Benzinga's upcoming virtual event, "Real Global Crypto Use Cases," will be broadcast live from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, May 10 on Benzinga's YouTube channels. The event is free to attend and viewers can set a reminder to receive a notification when the event begins.



To learn more, visit https://events.benzinga.com/crypto-unlocked.

“The success of the first Crypto Unlocked featuring Cosmos was great validation that people want to get closer to the projects and people that help drive the Web3 space. Benzinga is happy to bring this content to its audience, helping people to gain a deeper understanding of the ever-changing world of blockchain,” says Justin Roberti, writer and producer for Benzinga. “If you're a Web3 enthusiast, this content is a must-watch, as it's becoming evident that the crypto winter is giving way to long-awaited spring.”

The virtual event includes a fireside chat interview with keynote Justin Sun. Justin Sun is a global leader in the Web3 industry as the founder and leader of Tron network. TRON's vision is to decentralize the internet and create a borderless, decentralized digital ecosystem that is accessible to everyone. TRON is currently the second leading blockchain network for USDT after Ethereum.

Speakers for the Tron DAO panel include:

Minh Nguyen, Uquid

Jason Dukes, Tron DAO, Content Lead

Agustin Cortes, Tron DAO, Education Lead

Feroz Lakhani, Tron DAO, Enterprise Lead

Other speakers will be addressing the power of decentralization as a market driver and protecting your crypto investments. Speakers include Remy Jacobson,

Co-CEO & Co-Founder at RealToken Inc.; Kyle Sonlin, CEO at Security Token Market; Herwig Konings, Founding Partner & CEO of STO Market; Bob Ejodame, VP of Capital Markets from INX; Stefan Rust, founder of Truflation; and Pauline Shangett, CMBDO at CryptoWallet.com, Nick Damico VP Bitpatagonia, Founder Jinca.

Learn more about sponsorship and register now at https://events.benzinga.com/crypto-unlocked.