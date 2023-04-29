Shiba Inu's Metaverse Gears Up for 'Rocket Pond' Reveal, Blending Wilderness And Resort Experience

In a Twitter post, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD teased a preview of “Rocket Pond,” a new destination in the protocol’s upcoming metaverse.
The developers of the Shiba Inu metaverse have said that the reveal of Rocket Pond is just days away.
The SHIB team’s blog post has revealed that the Rocket Pond is meant to visually display the history of Shiba Inu and encapsulate the feel of a hidden resort in the mountains.
Get ready to uncover the secrets of Rocket Pond! Stay tuned to @mvshib and https://t.co/yPe8r4GQrl for an exclusive look at our #metaverse. Plus, don't miss your chance to win some lands - there's only a few days left to enter the contest! WOOF! https://t.co/SQSnW61rP3— Shib (@Shibtoken) April 28, 2023
Rocket Pond's architectural design is modeled after several famous landmarks, including Lake Tahoe and Cape Canaveral, said the post.
Hey #SHIBARMY! Only a few days left until the reveal of Rocket Pond and to wrap up the contest! We'll also be picking some MV-related questions from this post to be answered in our next blog. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/kuHvCMY5aR— Shib - The Metaverse (@mvshib) April 27, 2023
“Rocket Pond brings the feel of a hidden resort inside of mountains, The YMCA or KOA camping vibe with the wilderness around you mixed with modern luxuries/touristy elements. Crystal clear waters with wildlife mixed with resort buildings that lead up to the mountains,” according to the blog post.
Shiba Inu's metaverse will open by December 2023 and feature 100,595 plots of land minted by users.
According to a report, the developers added that the users can win lands via a contest. Landowners can generate passive income from their plots, collect in-game resources and generate rewards.
The developers plan to introduce a way to earn and ensure players have a personal space to build and manage their projects.
“While all development takes time, the MV team is confident that by the end of 2023, users will have the opportunity to explore some of the areas in this fantastic world, build, design, play, and develop within it,” the developers said.
Now Read: If You Invest $100 In Shiba Inu Today, Here's How Much You'd Have If SHIB Returns To Metaverse Launch Levels
Photo: Unsplash
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.