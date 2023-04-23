If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB) Or Ethereum?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now, would you buy Shiba Inu SHIB/USD or Ethereum ETH/USD?

Shiba Inu: 40.4%

Ethereum: 59.6%

Ethereum-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu was trading around $0.00001014 at the time of publication, down around 12.7% over the past week.

Ethereum, meanwhile, is trading around $1,847, and lower by 13.1% over the trailing week.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in April 2023 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.