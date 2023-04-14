Twitter has teamed up with eToro, a platform for trading stocks and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

What Happened: The move is in line with Elon Musk’s plan to transform Twitter into a super-app where users can access multiple services in one place.

According to CNBC, through the partnership, the “cashtags” on Twitter will expand to cover a wider range of instruments and asset classes.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, also known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, jokingly commented that Musk is building the ultimate “degen app”.

Within the crypto community, the term “degen” is frequently used to describe a person who engages in speculative and high-risk trading or investing in cryptocurrencies. It’s an abbreviated form of “degenerate.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.09001, up 3.53% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

