Why Dogecoin Is Getting Hammered

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is trading lower by 7.95% to the $0.085-level Thursday. The meme crypto is falling sharply during Thursday evening trading after Twitter switched the website's logo from an image of a Shiba Inu, back to the classic blue bird.

What Happened With DOGE And Twitter This Week?

The change to Twitter's logo from the blue bird logo to a Shiba Inu during Monday's session comes amid countless disruptions that Elon Musk has made at Twitter since taking over the company late last year.

Most recently, major company Twitter accounts such as the New York Times announced that they would not pay for Twitter blue, and thus lose their blue check.

Despite the sudden drop in Dogecoin late Thursday, the altcoin is still trading higher by some 16.32% over the trailing week.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Set Up Bullish Patterns Heading Into Long Weekend, Key Jobs Number Announcement