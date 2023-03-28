ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

No More Surfing: Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees To Restrictive Bail Conditions In Wire Fraud And Money Laundering Case

by Murtuza Merchant, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 28, 2023 3:11 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • New bail conditions aim to address concerns about potential future violations.
  • Bankman-Fried was released on a $250M bond in December.
No More Surfing: Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees To Restrictive Bail Conditions In Wire Fraud And Money Laundering Case

Attorneys representing FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried have reached a consensus on updated bail terms with U.S. prosecutors, as disclosed in legal documents filed on Monday.

District Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York is set to review the proposed conditions, which include providing Bankman-Fried with a new phone that lacks internet capabilities and is restricted to texting and voice calls.

Additionally, he will receive a laptop with limited features that can only access pre-approved websites.

Bankman-Fried's parents, with whom he will be staying, have agreed to prevent him from utilizing their devices and to prohibit unauthorized devices from being brought into their homes.

Also Read: Bulletproof Your Crypto Investments: Uncover Hidden Gems With This Benzinga Guide

These measures were initially suggested earlier this month after concerns arose that Bankman-Fried had tried to communicate with witnesses while on bail.

He has entered a not-guilty plea to allegations of wire fraud and money laundering, and his trial is scheduled for October.

Bankman-Fried was granted bail in December 2022 after his arrest, with a bond of $250 million co-signed by his parents. They offered their Palo Alto, California residence as collateral.

Read Next: Billions At Risk As Catastrophic Flaws Found In Dogecoin, 280+ Crypto Networks

Photo: common.wikimedia.org

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsDistrict Judge Lewis KaplanFTXmoney launderingPalo AltoSam Bankman-FriedSouthern District of New YorkUS prosecutorsWire Fraud

Get ready to uncover the secrets of decentralized finance and security in the crypto market with Crypto Unlocked , Benzinga's new virtual crypto event series. Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from the experts and connect with fellow crypto enthusiasts — subscribe and turn on notifications for Crypto Unlocked on YouTube today !

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved