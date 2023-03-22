Shiba Inu SHIB/USD knockoff ArbInu ARBINU/USD based on the Arbitrum blockchain is up 42% in the last 24 hours, outperforming Dogecoin DOGE/USD and other top meme coins.

What Happened: At the time of writing, ArbInu was trading at $0.0089.

The long-awaited airdrop of the Arbitrum native token, ARB was announced on March 16.

Developers from the Arbitrum Foundation will launch the much-anticipated Arbitrum DAO and its governance token, with users and developers eligible to receive 12.75% of the token’s total supply of 10 billion on March 23, when the token will be deployed.

It should be noted that over 600,000 wallets are participating in the Arbitrum airdrop event.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.075, up 5.42% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

