Inverse Jim Cramer ETF Outperforms Market Just 2 Weeks After Launch

The Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF CBOE is already outperforming the market just two weeks after its debut.

What Happened: Gurgavin Chandhoke, an investor and founder of Uinvst on Tuesday took to Twitter to report that the Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF was outperforming the market by a margin of 5% in the last five days, compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust that was down 4.71%.

At the time of writing, Inverse Cramer ETF was up 1.48% while SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust was down 2%, in the last five days.

Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF began trading on the Chicago Board Options Exchange on March 2. It offers short exposure to Mad Money Host Jim Cramer’s stock recommendations.

Cramer on Monday said that in light of the cryptocurrency market rebound, he would be selling all of his Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings. He urged investors to exercise caution while dealing with Bitcoin, as the cryptocurrency is still subject to manipulation. On Mad Money, Cramer warned that "Bitcoin is a strange animal," and investors should sell their holdings amid the rally.

“I would sell my Bitcoin into this rally, believe me, and I had been a believer in BTC,” Cramer said.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $24,879, up 1.79% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

