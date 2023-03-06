Bone Shibaswap BONE/USD rose 3% in the last 24 hours, even as Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Floki FLOKI/USD clocked losses amid a cryptocurrency market slide.

What Happened: The rally comes after crypto exchange Crypto.com on March 2, lists BONE for trading.

BONE is the governance token for the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange and the gas token for the upcoming Shibarium Layer-2 Blockchain.

At the time of writing, BONE was trading at $1.55.

DOGE was down 2%, trading at $0.073 in the last 24 hours. SHIB was trading at $0.000010 and down 3.23%, while FLOKI was down 4%, trading at $0.000040.

Earlier, last week BONE was listed on the Gate.io exchange.

Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer at Shibarium, revealed on Sunday that their intake form has received an overwhelming response with thousands of submissions.

