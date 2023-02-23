ñol


Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Thinks Stablecoins Oversight Shouldn't Be Under SEC But A 'Banking Regulator'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 23, 2023 11:21 PM | 1 min read
The Securities and Exchange Commission is not the regulator for stablecoins, according to Jeremy Allaire, CEO and founder of Circle Internet Financial Ltd

What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, Allaire aired his views on the SEC and its recent moves to regulate the crypto industry. Circle is an issuer of stablecoin USD Coin USDC/USD.

Allaire argued that “payment stablecoins,” which are backed by the U.S. dollar, should be overseen by a “banking regulator” rather than the SEC.

“I don’t think the SEC is the regulator for stablecoins,” said Allaire.

He added, “There is a reason why everywhere in the world, including the U.S., the government is specifically saying payment stablecoins are a payment system and banking regulator activity.”

Circle confirmed last week that they were not targeted by the SEC after Wells Notice to Paxos Trust to cease minting a Binance-branded token with a market value of $16 billion.

Allaire pointed out, “There are lots of flavors, as we like to say, not all stablecoins are created equal.”

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

