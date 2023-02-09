ñol


Fed Report Says Bitcoin Akin To Gold As 'Store Of Value' Even As Staking-Ban Rumors Sap Sentiment

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 9, 2023 7:25 AM | 1 min read
A new Federal Reserve report says Bitcoin BTC/USD shares most of the features of a store of value, such as gold.

What Happened: This comes amid rumors that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking at ways to ban crypto staking for retail customers, which has got Coinbase COIN CEO Brian Armstrong concerned.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards 

The Federal Reserve published a new 31-page Bitcoin research report titled: "The Bitcoin–Macro Disconnect," which said that the apex crypto “shares most of the features of a store of value, such as gold.”

“In our empirical analysis, we find that Bitcoin is unresponsive to both monetary and macroeconomic news. In particular, the result that Bitcoin does not react to monetary news is puzzling as it casts some doubts on the role of discount rates in pricing Bitcoin,” the report adds.

Price Action: BTC was trading at $22,920, down 1.70% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read NextBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide Amid Staking-Ban Rumors: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Losing Love After Valentine's Day Inflation Report

 

