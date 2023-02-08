ñol


Elon Musk's Chinese Doppelganger Is Viral On TikTok — He Hates Money But Loves Dogecoin

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 8, 2023 6:49 AM | 2 min read
Yilong Ma, the internet's new celebrity, is making waves on social media and TikTok for his uncanny resemblance to Dogecoin DOGE/USD proponent and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk

What Happened: In a viral TikTok video, Ma, a Chinese doppelganger of Musk, can be seen in a fit of car rage while rejecting cash, but his anger instantly dissipates when the offer of DOGE is put forward.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards 

In another hilarious TikTok video, Ma can be seen getting his hands on Coca-Cola, not for cash but for Dogecoin.

Musk had responded to a Twitter user last year that the "Chinese Elon Musk" could be a "decoy" for the real deal. Musk expressed an interest in potentially meeting his doppelgänger – a man from the northeastern province of Hebei. 

"I'd like to meet this guy (if he is real). Hard to tell with deep fakes these days," Musk tweeted.

Ma has a TikTok account under the username "Elong Musk". His last video on TikTok has garnered over 1.6 million views.
Price Action: DOGE was trading at $0.092  up 1.70% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Soar On Hopes Of Fed Dovishness: Analyst Says $30K Is 'Still A Magnet' For Apex Crypto

 

