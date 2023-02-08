Yilong Ma, the internet's new celebrity, is making waves on social media and TikTok for his uncanny resemblance to Dogecoin DOGE/USD proponent and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

What Happened: In a viral TikTok video, Ma, a Chinese doppelganger of Musk, can be seen in a fit of car rage while rejecting cash, but his anger instantly dissipates when the offer of DOGE is put forward.

In another hilarious TikTok video, Ma can be seen getting his hands on Coca-Cola, not for cash but for Dogecoin.

Musk had responded to a Twitter user last year that the "Chinese Elon Musk" could be a "decoy" for the real deal. Musk expressed an interest in potentially meeting his doppelgänger – a man from the northeastern province of Hebei.

"I'd like to meet this guy (if he is real). Hard to tell with deep fakes these days," Musk tweeted.

Ma has a TikTok account under the username "Elong Musk". His last video on TikTok has garnered over 1.6 million views.

Price Action: DOGE was trading at $0.092 up 1.70% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

