ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Token Named After Elon Musk's Dog Rallies 17%, Leaving Shiba Inu, Baby Doge In The Dust

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 7, 2023 12:11 AM | 1 min read
Token Named After Elon Musk's Dog Rallies 17%, Leaving Shiba Inu, Baby Doge In The Dust

Floki FLOKI/USD is rallying 17% in the last 24 hours, beating top five meme tokens by market capitalization. 

What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.00003393. 

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was exchanging hands at $0.090, down 1% while Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading at $0.00001413 down 2.19% in the last 24 hours.

Elon Musk’s favorite Dogecoin ‘Knockoff’ Baby Doge coin BABYDOGE/USD was up 6%, trading at $0.000000003158.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards 

The rally in FLOKI’s price comes as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.

FLOKI in a tweet on Monday said that its Locker TVL just crossed $12 million. For the unintated, Floki Locker is the meme coin’s first utility protocol to launch under the FlokiFi umbrella. 

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Bouncing To $28K If It Breaks This Level

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Baby DogeElon MuskFlokiShiba InuCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved