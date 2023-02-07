Floki FLOKI/USD is rallying 17% in the last 24 hours, beating top five meme tokens by market capitalization.

What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.00003393.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was exchanging hands at $0.090, down 1% while Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading at $0.00001413 down 2.19% in the last 24 hours.

Elon Musk’s favorite Dogecoin ‘Knockoff’ Baby Doge coin BABYDOGE/USD was up 6%, trading at $0.000000003158.

The rally in FLOKI’s price comes as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.

FLOKI in a tweet on Monday said that its Locker TVL just crossed $12 million. For the unintated, Floki Locker is the meme coin’s first utility protocol to launch under the FlokiFi umbrella.

