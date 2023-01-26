The complete list of creditors owed money by the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, has been released.

What Happened: FTX on Wednesday filed a massive 115-page creditor matrix to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The list details the names of its creditors including airlines, hotels, charities, banks, venture capital firms, media outlets and crypto companies, to US and international government agencies.

Big Tech giants Apple AAPL, Netflix NFLX, Amazon AMZN, Meta Platforms Inc META, Alphabet Inc GOOGL, LinkedIn , Microsoft Corp MSFT and Twitter were listed as creditors.

IRS and multiple state agencies, as well as from governments around the world, such as Japan, Australia, and Hong Kong, have also been listed as creditors.

Web3 companies such as Coinbase COIN, Galaxy Digital , Yuga Labs , Circle , Bittrex , Sky Mavis , Chainalysis , Messari , and entities owned by Binance .

The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and CoinDesk were among the media outlets mentioned.

In November, lawyers filing on behalf of the crypto exchange FTX suggested that it may have over a million creditors.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, FTX’s new CEO John Ray III said a task group has been formed to look into the viability of reviving the company's main international exchange, FTX.com. The hope of revival sparked a rally in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD including other assets.

Price Action: BTC was trading at $23,159 up 2% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.