If You Invested $100 In Metaverse Token Decentraland (MANA) When It Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Decentraland metaverse’s native token MANA MANA/USD is trading down by over 4% in the last 24 hours, falling sharper than Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. However, if an investor grabbed the coin when it launched, they could have had a potential profit in hand.

What Happened: MANA was launched with an initial coin offering of $24 million, which was opened to the public in Feb 2020.

Since its launch in 2020, MANA climbed from $0.035 to its current price of $0.63 in just three years.

An investment of $100 in MANA at the time of launch would have earned you 2857.14 MANA, which today would be worth $1800 — that's a potential return on investment of 1,700%.

In January, the surge in the price of MANA was driven by the growing speculation in the industry surrounding the potential launch of Apple's mixed-reality headset.

This story was originally published on Jan. 18, 2023.

