UK Law Enforcement Seeks Crypto-Cop

If you live in the United Kingdom and are hoping to work in Web3 in 2023, there is a new opportunity possible for you.

What Happened: The U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) is advertising to hire a cyptocurrency investigator, offering a salary between £40,209 to £43,705 (roughly $52,000 at the high end).

The job requirements stated the candidate must have “Good knowledge of cryptocurrency” and “Strong experience in conducting blockchain forensic investigations.” This Web3 crypto cop must understand the crypto industry, be able to enhance relationships with key stakeholders, and have experience “identifying and recovering Seeds and BIP phrases.”

The position is with the National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU), part of the NCA, which is launching a cryptocurrency unit to investigate U.K. crypto-related cyber crimes involving the use of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD.

An NCA spokesperson said the focus on fighting crypto crime “is not a new thing,” but the creation of the new NCCU unit would “signal an increased focus” on policing crypto.

According to the NCA’s recent annual report, it seized £27 million (approximately $32.5 million). The NCA is also concerned with money laundering, particularly regarding Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The report stated: “The Russian invasion of Ukraine framed our focus in relation to combatting kleptocracy (corrupt elites). Our response also supported our work on key money laundering (ML) threats (including professional enablers and crypto assets).”

In September, the U.K. passed the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill. The new law “will make it easier and quicker for law enforcement agencies such as the National Crime Agency to seize, freeze, and recover crypto assets.”

