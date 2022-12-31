Crypto Analyst Predicts New Bitcoin All-Time High In 2024; Why 2023 A 'Peak Financial Opportunity'

One of the top crypto traders and the pseudonymous strategist Rekt Capital recently shared his outlook on Bitcoin BTC/USD.
He laid out a timeline for Bitcoin’s next all-time high on his Twitter feed.
“According to the Four-Year Cycle theory, a new BTC All Time High would occur at the soonest in Candle 4 (2024) & at the latest in the new Candle 1 (2025),” he said in the Twitter post.
According to the Four Year Cycle theory, a new #BTC All Time High would occur at the soonest in Candle 4 (2024) & at the latest in the new Candle 1 (2025)— Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) December 30, 2022
If a new ATH were to occur in the 2024 Candle 4, it would occur months after the April 2024 $BTC Halving#Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/Mp2T61MqCE
Rekt Capital said he is upbeat about BTC’s all-time high level, “Historically, a strong indicator of where the BTC bottom is when the bearish BTC Candle 2 performs its Yearly Close.”
Historically, a strong indicator of where the $BTC bottom is is when the bearish #BTC Candle 2 performs its Yearly Close— Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) December 30, 2022
And whatever downside wicking occurs in the following Candle 3 is just a bonus for bargain buyers#Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/j7nRL95kf7
He mentioned Bitcoin’s relative strength indicator (RSI), which indicates possible trend reversals.
Monthly #BTC RSI has reached new All Time Lows this month— Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) December 30, 2022
RSI has been downtrending channel (orange) since turning past Bear Market Bottom area (green) into new resistance
A channel breakout could be a strong signal that $BTC is ready for a macro trend shift#Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/hMJtmIypla
The crypto analyst also said that BTC price levels could potentially be approaching a “peak financial opportunity.” He spoke about why it’s essential to keep an eye on candle three in the four-year cycle theory.
As #BTC is set to form a new Candle 3 in its current Four Year Cycle...— Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) December 30, 2022
It is worth remembering that downside wicking in a Candle 3 has historically represented peak financial opportunityhttps://t.co/ZnZqEHVj3j$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/dc8uc4geHd
“Upcoming BTC Candle 3 in 2023 is a Bottoming year. But the 2024 Candle 4 is a Reversal year during which the BTC Halving occurs. Historically Candle 4 has at least eclipsed the preceding Candle 1 & Candle 2 resistance and at best rallied to a new All-Time High,” he said in the Twitter post.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $16,584, down by 1.5% in the last seven days.
Read Next: As Crypto Markets Pull Back, This Analyst Is Upbeat On Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Ethereum
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month