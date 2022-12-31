ñol

Crypto Analyst Predicts New Bitcoin All-Time High In 2024; Why 2023 A 'Peak Financial Opportunity'

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 31, 2022 12:37 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Rekt Capital said Bitcoin’s relative strength indicator (RSI) has reached new all-time lows.
  • The crypto analyst also said that BTC price levels are approaching a “peak financial opportunity.”

One of the top crypto traders and the pseudonymous strategist Rekt Capital recently shared his outlook on Bitcoin BTC/USD

He laid out a timeline for Bitcoin’s next all-time high on his Twitter feed.  

“According to the Four-Year Cycle theory, a new BTC All Time High would occur at the soonest in Candle 4 (2024) & at the latest in the new Candle 1 (2025),” he said in the Twitter post. 

Rekt Capital said he is upbeat about BTC’s all-time high level, “Historically, a strong indicator of where the BTC bottom is when the bearish BTC Candle 2 performs its Yearly Close.”

He mentioned Bitcoin’s relative strength indicator (RSI), which indicates possible trend reversals. 

The crypto analyst also said that BTC price levels could potentially be approaching a “peak financial opportunity.” He spoke about why it’s essential to keep an eye on candle three in the four-year cycle theory. 

“Upcoming BTC Candle 3 in 2023 is a Bottoming year. But the 2024 Candle 4 is a Reversal year during which the BTC Halving occurs. Historically Candle 4 has at least eclipsed the preceding Candle 1 & Candle 2 resistance and at best rallied to a new All-Time High,” he said in the Twitter post

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $16,584, down by 1.5% in the last seven days. 

