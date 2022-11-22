What's Going On With Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Today?

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC shares are trading about 7.39% higher at $8.97 Tuesday morning.

This move comes after Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management bought over 176,000 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust at an estimated valuation of $1.46 million... read more.

The strength in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is also possibly a rebound following recent weakness. Over the past two weeks, shares fell from around $12 per share to about $8.20 per share, representing a 31% decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week high of $48.34 and a 52-week low of $7.46.