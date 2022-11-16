ñol

'We Got Overconfident And Careless': Sam Bankman-Fried Continues Tweeting

by Jose Rodrigo Safdiye, Benzinga Editor 
November 16, 2022 2:42 PM | 1 min read
Sam Bankman-Fried, the man on everyone's lips, never ceases to amaze. In a recent flurry of tweets, he continued to give his side of the story.

Within the tweets are strong statements such as, "We got overconfident and careless."

Without further ado, read the tweets below:

Why SBF chooses this type of informal and sporadic communication is a mystery. Time will tell. In the meantime, stay tuned for minute-by-minute updates on this drama via Benzinga.

