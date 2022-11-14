ñol

Nouriel Roubini Slams Michael Lewis After News About His Next Book On Sam Bankman-Fried: 'Vulture Who Sucks Up To Powerful Fin Crooks'

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 14, 2022 8:38 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The economist noted how Lewis called him a ‘doomsdayer’ and then went on to write ‘The Big Short’ later.
  • Roubini cited Epsilon Theory creator Ben Hunt’s tweet which also criticised Lewis and his upcoming book.
  • Crypto exchanges/platforms have huge maturity mismatches, lack of transparency & toxic commingling of investors funds, he said.
Prominent economist Nouriel Roubini slammed author Michael Lewis, calling him a "hired lackey/vulture who sucks up to powerful financial crooks," following news about the author's upcoming book about FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Roubini also noted how Lewis called him a "doomsdayer" and then went on to write ‘The Big Short’ later.

Roubini quote-tweeted Epsilon Theory creator Ben Hunt’s tweet which also criticized Lewis and his upcoming book. 

“If Michael Lewis spent 6 months 'embedded' with Bankman-Fried and didn't realize the guy was a fraud, then I have no interest in his book,” Hunt tweeted.

According to a report by The Ankler, Lewis embedded with FTX FTT/USD founder Bankman-Fried for the past six months and was making the cryptocurrency exchange the topic of his next book. The report quoted an email from CAA agent Matthew Snyder originally sent to potential buyers on Friday.

On Crypto: Roubini has been critical of the crypto industry, voicing his skepticism openly. 

“Crypto exchanges/platforms have huge maturity mismatches, lack of transparency & toxic commingling of investors funds. That is the recipe for the Mother of All Bank Runs. All will collapse!” he tweeted on Monday.

“S***tcoins, dogcoins are the pillars of all crappy crypto. Dogecoin started as a literal joke, as his founder revealed. But folks like Elon Musk pump and dumped Dogecoin. This house of cards crypto cesspool is now collapsing,” he tweeted.

Roubini’s comments come in the backdrop of a crypto bloodbath last week brought about by FTX's collapse, which pulled down cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD significantly.

