Nouriel Roubini Slams Michael Lewis After News About His Next Book On Sam Bankman-Fried: 'Vulture Who Sucks Up To Powerful Fin Crooks'

Prominent economist Nouriel Roubini slammed author Michael Lewis, calling him a "hired lackey/vulture who sucks up to powerful financial crooks," following news about the author's upcoming book about FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

Roubini also noted how Lewis called him a "doomsdayer" and then went on to write ‘The Big Short’ later.

Lewis is a hired lackey/vulture who sucks up to powerful fin crooks until they fall & then does Monday morning quarterbacking. He called me “wimps”, “ninnies” & doomsayer as I warned about the coming crisis in 2007 only to then write the Big Short after the fact. As sleazy as SBF https://t.co/jGCm0XIhvr — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) November 14, 2022

Also Read: Investing For Beginners

Roubini quote-tweeted Epsilon Theory creator Ben Hunt’s tweet which also criticized Lewis and his upcoming book.

“If Michael Lewis spent 6 months 'embedded' with Bankman-Fried and didn't realize the guy was a fraud, then I have no interest in his book,” Hunt tweeted.

According to a report by The Ankler, Lewis embedded with FTX FTT/USD founder Bankman-Fried for the past six months and was making the cryptocurrency exchange the topic of his next book. The report quoted an email from CAA agent Matthew Snyder originally sent to potential buyers on Friday.

On Crypto: Roubini has been critical of the crypto industry, voicing his skepticism openly.

“Crypto exchanges/platforms have huge maturity mismatches, lack of transparency & toxic commingling of investors funds. That is the recipe for the Mother of All Bank Runs. All will collapse!” he tweeted on Monday.

“S***tcoins, dogcoins are the pillars of all crappy crypto. Dogecoin started as a literal joke, as his founder revealed. But folks like Elon Musk pump and dumped Dogecoin. This house of cards crypto cesspool is now collapsing,” he tweeted.

Roubini’s comments come in the backdrop of a crypto bloodbath last week brought about by FTX's collapse, which pulled down cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD significantly.

Read Next: Tesla, Amazon, Opiant, Nu, Paramount: Lawsuit, Earnings, Warren Buffett's Increased Stake Draw Investor Attention

Photos by Justin Hoch and IMF on Flickr