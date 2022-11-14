Omni Crypto Wallet Integrates With Ledger: Crypto's Most Accessible Wallet Levels Up Its Security Options

Omni has integrated with the leading hardware wallet brand Ledger to provide best in class security options to its users. Ledger has been making hardware wallets since 2014, and with millions of crypto investors using Ledger, it’s the most widely trusted hardware wallet in the industry.

Shad Haque of Ledger told Benzinga, "Omni, by far, is one of the best-looking mobile wallets we've tested for our integration. It immediately became one of my go-to wallets on mobile thanks to its multi-packed features without compromising on the intuitiveness of the app."

With blockchain adoption still in its infancy, user-interfaces are still difficult for the average user, especially in a multichain environment. Multichain refers to an ecosystem with several blockchains being used––distinct blockchains generally operate in siloed ecosystems, forcing users to manage separate wallets, applications, and portfolios.

Crypto’s brightest minds are currently attempting to solve the problem of interoperability in a multichain environment. Multichain cryptocurrency wallet Omni has done just that, supporting over 25 chains and hundreds of applications from one streamlined application.

Another barrier for many crypto users is wallet management. Software wallets offer better usability, but they are more susceptible to social engineering attacks, as they’re connected to the internet. Regarded as the safest way to store crypto, hardware wallets store users’ private keys offline, making it incredibly more difficult for hackers to steal our digital assets.

Serafin Lion Engel, Founder and CEO of Omni, commented on the recent integration with Ledger and its benefit to users:

“Omni is a game changer for everyone using Ledger. Not only does Omni give you the easiest and fastest way to perform transactions in Web3, but Omni also makes performing these transactions safer than ever before. Our middleware guarantees that the user always interacts with the right smart contract and completely mitigates risk of exploits from using the wrong smart contract, signing errors, or other common pitfalls users would otherwise manually account for. Pair that with using your Ledger and you have the safest way to use Web3. With Omni and Ledger, users are getting the ultimate Web3 trifecta of ease of use, speed, and safety.”

DeFi Users and NFT Collectors Choose Omni

Whether you want to use Ethereum for collecting NFTs, BNB tokens for gaming, or Solana for DeFi, Omni lets users do so using the same wallet. Traditionally, users would need to use separate wallets to use different blockchains, but Omni supports EVM, non-EVM, and layer 2 networks all in one place.

Not only does Omni amalgamate the UXs for leading blockchains, but it now combines the user interfaces between hardware and software wallets. Users can now access their crypto stored on their Ledger hardware wallet directly from Omni’s application.

There is one standout feature in Omni: using your Ledger with Omni allows you to sign transactions across various DApps and chains using WalletConnect. Omni is also the first wallet to enable WalletConnect V2 across Cosmos, Solana, and other EVM networks. This allows you to easily use any dApp on any major chain with Ledger and opens up the world of Web3 with full security of your Ledger hardware wallet.

While all assets can be safely stored on users’ Ledger wallets, users also have software wallets on other chains that are easily accessible at any time directly through Omni. This means that a user can mint or buy an NFT on the go with their hot storage wallet wherever they are, and then send it to their Ledger to safely store it in their hardware wallet. The beauty of this is that both wallets are available and accessible through the same interface, yet are easy to separate.

In Benzinga’s opinion, Omni is the wallet for NFT collectors. Just because your NFT is gated with a Ledger device does not mean that you can’t view, manage, and admire it! NFT collectors are often targets of scams, so being able to manage your NFT via Omni while storing it in a hardware wallet gives users the best of both worlds in terms of usability and security.

Users can now combine the foolproof security of their Ledger hardware wallet and the extravagant user experience of managing and viewing NFTs on Omni’s smooth interface. What better way to start your daily Web3 adventure than by viewing your favorite NFT on your wallet’s Home Screen display?

The app currently supports 8 networks for native transfers of NFTs: Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Solana, Stargaze, Binance Smart Chain, Fantom and is rolling out 3 more soon––Tezos, Near, and Starknet.

Crypto investors that already use Ledger can start using Omni’s multichain wallet app in a matter of minutes at no cost. Omni also makes it super easy for anyone to port over existing wallets to its app––there’s no need to send multiple transactions to get onboarded; simply port your wallet to Omni via your secret recovery phrase.