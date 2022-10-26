Bitcoin Jumps Above 20,000; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday



Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, trading above the key $20,000 mark this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded sharp gains, trading close tp the key $1,500 level on Wednesday.

Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and XRP XRP/USD, also recorded gains this morning.

Toncoin TON/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Elrond EGLD/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $980.23 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 5.2%. BTC was trading higher by around 4.6% to $20,221, while ETH rose by around 11% to $1,496 on Wednesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from The Boeing Company BA, Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Ford Motor Company F, and General Dynamics Corporation GD, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Toncoin TON/USD

Price: $1.76

24-hour gain: 17.4%

Cardano ADA/USD

Price: $0.406

24-hour gain: 12.5%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.67

24-hour gain: 11.2%

Ethereum ETH/USD

Price: $1,496.11

24-hour gain: 11%

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD

Price: $25.17

24-hour gain: 10.9%



Losers

Elrond EGLD/USD

Price: $57.25

24-hour drop: 1.2%

Quant QNT/USD

Price: $177.27

24-hour drop: 0.9%

Klaytn KLAY/USD

Price: $0.1999

24-hour drop: 0.7%

Neutrino USD USDN/USD

Price: $0.9534

24-hour drop: 0.6%

Aptos APT/USD

Price: $9.16

24-hour drop: 0.3%