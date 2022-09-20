ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

4% 2-Year? - Tuesday Market Update

by GRIT Capital, Benzinga Contributor
September 20, 2022 11:08 AM | 2 min read

Good Morning Everyone!

Hedge Fund leverage is near all-time lows and retail investment accounts have record cash. Sounds like we’re closer to stock market bottom than top.

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/19/22; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

S&P

  • Sitting on 3900-support ahead of FOMC meeting tomorrow

  • Decision at 2 p.m. tomorrow

10yr 3.5% highest level since 2011

2 yr 3.9% highest level since 2007

  • Only 16% of the S&P 500 stocks have dividend yields higher than the 2-year Treasury

  • Lowest since 2006

US$ 109.7

C$ 75

Crude 85 flat

  • International Energy Agency called for a global ban on petrol and diesel cars by 2035

  • Electric cars are currently 1% of global car sales

  • The IEA says this needs to increase to 20-25% by 2030.  

Ford F

  • Cuts Q3 guide on shortages and inflation

  • Ford expects to end Q3 with over $2 billion worth of vehicles (40-45 vehicles) awaiting parts, pushing profit to Q4

  • Supply chain tightness not over yet

  • Ford announced based on recent negotiations, inflation-related supplier costs will run higher in Q3

Earnings: None

CRYPTO UPDATE

Nasdaq’s big crypto push

  • New Nasdaq Digital Assets unit

    • Run by former Gemini employee

  • Offer custody services for BTC BTC/USD and ETH ETH/USD to institutional investors

  • Competing with Coinbase, Anchorage Digital, Bit Go, etc.

  • Open to exploring partnerships and deal opportunities

SEC charges influencer over unregistered 2018 ICO (initial coin offering)

  • ICO charge is not the big story

  • SEC’s language suggests it believes ALL Ethereum transactions fall under its purview

  • “Saying that enables [the SEC] to characterize doing business on the Ethereum blockchain, as doing business on a US securities exchange” - Brian Fyre (University of Kentucky law professor)

Bitcoin supply

  • Supply held by long-term holders (HODLers) reaches new ATH at 13.62 million

  • HODL: 65% of Bitcoin’s supply hasn’t moved in at least a year:

MEME OF THE DAY

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: contributorsmarket updateCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month