by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 13, 2022 3:39 AM | 2 min read
Bitcoin Remains Above This Major Level While Solana Rises Sharply; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded gains, remaining above the $22,000 mark this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly lower, but remained above the $1,700 level ahead of the Merge.

Solana SOL/USD also recorded sharp gains during the Tuesday’s trade .

Ravencoin RVN/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Terra Classic LUNC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap increased to $1.07 trillion, recording a 24-hour rise of 0.4%. BTC was trading higher by around 2.2% to $22,364, while ETH fell by around 1.9% to $1,707 on Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Core & Main, Inc. CNM and InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • Ravencoin RVN/USD

Price: $0.06241
24-hour gain: 12.8%

  • Solana SOL/USD

Price: $38.42
24-hour gain: 9.6%

  • Hedera HBAR/USD

Price: $0.06826
24-hour gain: 6.3%

  • ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $5.74
24-hour gain: 6%

  • Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $1.06
24-hour gain: 5.4%


Losers

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0003297
24-hour drop: 18.5%

  • Terra LUNA/USD

Price: $4.28
24-hour drop: 18.4%

  • TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.04375
24-hour drop: 13.9%

  • Helium HNT/USD

Price: $5.14
24-hour drop: 5.7%

  • Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $1.13
24-hour drop: 4.8%

