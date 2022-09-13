Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded gains, remaining above the $22,000 mark this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly lower, but remained above the $1,700 level ahead of the Merge.

Solana SOL/USD also recorded sharp gains during the Tuesday’s trade .

Ravencoin RVN/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Terra Classic LUNC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap increased to $1.07 trillion, recording a 24-hour rise of 0.4%. BTC was trading higher by around 2.2% to $22,364, while ETH fell by around 1.9% to $1,707 on Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Core & Main, Inc. CNM and InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Ravencoin RVN/USD

Price: $0.06241

24-hour gain: 12.8%

Solana SOL/USD

Price: $38.42

24-hour gain: 9.6%

Hedera HBAR/USD

Price: $0.06826

24-hour gain: 6.3%

ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $5.74

24-hour gain: 6%

Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $1.06

24-hour gain: 5.4%



Losers

Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0003297

24-hour drop: 18.5%

Terra LUNA/USD

Price: $4.28

24-hour drop: 18.4%

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.04375

24-hour drop: 13.9%

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $5.14

24-hour drop: 5.7%

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $1.13

24-hour drop: 4.8%