Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded gains, remaining above the $22,000 mark this morning.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly lower, but remained above the $1,700 level ahead of the Merge.
Solana SOL/USD also recorded sharp gains during the Tuesday’s trade .
Ravencoin RVN/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Terra Classic LUNC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap increased to $1.07 trillion, recording a 24-hour rise of 0.4%. BTC was trading higher by around 2.2% to $22,364, while ETH fell by around 1.9% to $1,707 on Tuesday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Core & Main, Inc. CNM and InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Ravencoin RVN/USD
Price: $0.06241
24-hour gain: 12.8%
- Solana SOL/USD
Price: $38.42
24-hour gain: 9.6%
- Hedera HBAR/USD
Price: $0.06826
24-hour gain: 6.3%
- ApeCoin APE/USD
Price: $5.74
24-hour gain: 6%
- Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD
Price: $1.06
24-hour gain: 5.4%
Losers
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0003297
24-hour drop: 18.5%
- Terra LUNA/USD
Price: $4.28
24-hour drop: 18.4%
- TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD
Price: $0.04375
24-hour drop: 13.9%
- Helium HNT/USD
Price: $5.14
24-hour drop: 5.7%
- Curve DAO Token CRV/USD
Price: $1.13
24-hour drop: 4.8%
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month