Terra Luna Classic's LUNC/USD price has increased 12.36% over the past 24 hours to $0.00039. Over the past week, LUNC has experienced an uptick of over 177.0%, moving from $0.00015 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $119.18.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Terra Luna Classic over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

Terra Luna Classic's trading volume has climbed 735.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has increased inf%. This brings the circulating supply to 6.90 trillion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for LUNC is #30 at $2.67 billion.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.