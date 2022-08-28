'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin Hitting Zero: 'Didn't Look Closely Enough'

Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker known as "The Wolf of Wall Street," explained why he changed his view on Bitcoin BTC/USD and the wider cryptocurrency market.
What Happened: In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Belfort said that he still stands by everything he said about cryptocurrency in 2017 – except for one thing.
“I was wrong about Bitcoin going to zero, but I didn’t look closely enough,” he said.
“I just said it’s a scam because it just seemed like that because of all the ear markings of that. What turned me, was slowly but surely, when it [Bitcoin] crashed and it went down to $3,000, it was still a multi-billion dollar market.”
See Also: IS BITCOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT?
The fact that Bitcoin didn’t see its market cap completely evaporate, like Terra LUNA/USD, made Belfort pay closer attention to the market-leading digital asset.
It was at this point that Belfort’s friend, an early cryptocurrency adopter, brought the “digital gold” narrative for Bitcoin to his attention.
At first, Belfort said he was skeptical about the asset being regulated in the same way traditional financial markets are, but was later convinced when he noticed Bitcoin “making enough inroads” to earn the trust of U.S. senators and mainstream institutions.
After this, Belfort viewed the risk of Bitcoin being banned as “pretty much over.”
“They’ll regulate, they’ll tax it, but I think that’s a good thing,” he said.
In the long run, he said he is most optimistic about Bitcoin and Ethereum’s ETH/USD price appreciation.
Price Action: At press time, BTC was trading at $19,660, down 1.9% over the last 24 hours and ETH was trading at $1,436, down 4.19%, as per data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Plunge After Fed Jolt — Can ETH Merge 'Prevent More Downside?' Analyst Says...
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.