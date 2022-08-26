Bitcoin Network Tops $100 Trillion In Total Transacted Value: Ark Analyst Urges Caution On 'Landmark'

Bitcoin BTC/USD has seen over $100 trillion in total value transferred over its blockchain since it was first created.
What Happened: Glassnode data shared by Ark Investment Management’s on-chain analyst David Puell on Thursday confirmed the cumulative value transacted had crossed the trillion mark. However, Puell said that investors should be cautious when interpreting the metric.
Hold your horses, cowboys and cowgirls. The above is just a landmark and a factoid, and should be read as such.— David Puell (@dpuellARK) August 24, 2022
For true measurement of cumulative economic activity, 7.3 trillion USD (change-, entity-adjusted) is the mark. pic.twitter.com/oPnuDfUs3S
The true measure of cumulative economic activity when entity adjusted is closer to a figure of $7.3 trillion.
Bitcoin is the world’s largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $412 billion. At its peak price, the leading digital asset had a market cap of over $1.2 trillion.
The significance of the value transacted on the network is of note considering that no banks or financial intermediaries were involved in the transfers that were made exclusively on the blockchain.
See Also: IS BITCOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT?
Price Action: At press time, BTC was trading at $21,528, down 68% from its all-time high ahead of $69,000, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.