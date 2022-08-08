ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 8, 2022 9:52 AM | 1 min read

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN and MicroStrategy Inc MSTR, are trading higher Monday amid a weekend surge in the crypto market, led by Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

Ethereum has been outperforming since developers announced a date for the crypto's upcoming software update a couple of weeks ago. The Ethereum merge is expected to be completed in September.

Bitcoin just crossed above the $24,000 mark for the first time in August. JPMorgan said "it appears that the crypto markets have found a floor," Monday in a note to clients. 

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. Coinbase shares soared last week after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock. The stock was up 7.08% at $99.64 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

MicroStrategy is a business intelligence, mobile software and cloud-based services company, but more than anything else, it's a bet on Bitcoin. As of June 30, the firm held approximately 129,699 Bitcoins valued at around $2 billion. MicroStrategy shares were up 5.78% at $337.59.

Related Link: Exiting MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Is 'Full Speed Ahead' When It Comes To Bitcoin, Despite $1B Loss

$BTC, $ETH Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was up 3.86% at $24,054 over a 24-hour period, while Ethereum was up 5.25% at $1,796.44.

Photo:  Pete Linforth from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingCryptocurrencyMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month