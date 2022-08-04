- Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD disclosed in a filing that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been probing the company's compliance with short selling rules since October 2021.
- Robinhood said it received additional requests from the SEC in Q2 for information related to the company's compliance with trade reporting requirements concerning securities and fractional share lending.
- The online brokerage firm has faced several regulatory actions in recent years.
- Also Read: Robinhood CEO Says Crypto Additions Are Slow — But It Will 'Pay Off In Long-Term'
- Earlier this week, Robinhood's cryptocurrency arm was fined $30 million by the New York State Department of Financial Services, accusing the firm of violating anti-money-laundering and cybersecurity rules.
- In 2020, the SEC fined Robinhood $65 million for misleading its customers about a key source of revenue, called payment for order flow. The firm didn't admit or deny wrongdoing in that case.
- Price Action: HOOD shares are down 1.84% at $10.12 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsCryptocurrencyNewsLegalTop StoriesSECPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month