OKX Enters Into $12M-Per-Season Training Kit Partnership With Manchester City

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX on Monday announced a partnership with English Premier League champions Manchester City, in which the soccer team’s training kits will be emblazoned with the logo of the crypto platform.

OKX stated that the training kit will be worn by Manchester City FC’s men's and women's first teams, and will be debuted in July by popular players like Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Joao Cancelo, and John Stones.

The crypto firm also stated that well-known street artist Akse P19 and the Global Street Art Agency have been commissioned to create murals across Manchester, that can be scanned by fans to win season tickets in the OKX Hospitality Box.

The murals include artworks of Grealish, Cancelo, and Stones.

"Our partnership with Man City has provided a great platform through which we have the opportunity to educate those curious about crypto and offer those already involved the training they need to participate responsibly," Haider Rafique, global chief marketing officer at OKX, said.

“We’re proud of this partnership because we see a strong parallel between the training to learn, grow and succeed on the football pitch and the skills that OKX traders are able to develop, implement and hone when they’re equipped with the platform’s robust functionalities. Building up knowledge with practice is what brings results, whether that’s on the pitch or in the markets,” the company stated.

According to City AM, the deal is worth more than $12 million per season.

Despite volatile markets, sports sponsorship tie-ups with crypto companies have been steady.

In November last year, Crypto.com spent $700 million to rename the Staples Center in Los Angeles to the Crypto.com arena for the next 20 years. It also signed a $175 million deal with Ultimate Fighting Championship league to get its logo on the athletes’ kits. The company has also signed a $100 sponsorship a million deal with Formula One.

Earlier this year, companies like eToro, FTX, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Crypto.com ran ads during the NFL’s Super Bowl, the biggest sporting events in the U.S.

Photo: Courtesy of hm-photo on Flickr