Hackers Attack British Army's Twitter, YouTube And Facebook Accounts

Crypto scammers briefly hacked the official Twitter, YouTube and Facebook accounts of the British army to promote certain non-fungible token (NFT) collections and phishing scams.

The press office of the Ministry of Defence confirmd Monday that it was aware of the breach and that an investigation was underway: "The Army takes information security extremely seriously and is resolving the issue. Until their investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further."

The official social media accounts were subsequently restored, while scam and phishing links were deleted.

It remains unclear who was behind the breach, how many victims were affected and the quantum of funds lost to phishing schemes.

According to screenshots posted by Twitter users, hackers promoted at least two derivates of fraudulent NFT collections of “The Possessed” and “BAPESCLAN.”