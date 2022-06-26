Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) Could Be Coming In 2024, Feature Bitcoin In Game: What Investors Should Know

New details have emerged about a highly anticipated video game. Here’s what the leak says for plot details and the release of the upcoming game.

What Happened: A new leak claims that the highly anticipated “Grand Theft Auto 6,” also known as “GTA 6,” could be released in 2024 by Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO.

Screenrant shared the latest leak and detailed what is being predicted for the game that has seen many rumors over the years.

A release date in 2024 would come earlier than a release in 2025 that many have expected. A reported insider with ties to Rockstar Games says the game should be expected in 2024.

The new game will also feature the introduction of a cryptocurrency system that could be similar to Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Gamers will also be able to travel across continents in the game. Another rumor links “GTA 6” to having the first female protagonist in the history of the franchise.

The reported insider said the main characters will be a pair of twins separated after the death of their parents by a Brazilian drug cartel. The brother works for the equivalent of the DEA, and the sister is a member of a cartel.

Another rumor shared by Givemesport lists the expected release date of “Grand Theft Auto 6” as 2023 with the storyline taking place in Cuba, Colombia and Miami.

Why It’s Important: The highly anticipated sequel was officially confirmed by Take-Two in February with a franchise update.

“We are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway,” the company said.

The last game in the franchise, “Grand Theft Auto V,” was released in 2013 and has sold over 160 million copies.

Many analysts are bullish on the upcoming pipeline of Take-Two. An update on the release of “GTA 6” could lead to updated financial projections and raised price targets.

Price Action: Take-Two shares closed at $133.62 on Friday. Shares have traded between $101.85 and $195.82 over the last 52 weeks.

