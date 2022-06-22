ñol

Cryptocurrency Lido Staked Ether Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 10:06 AM | 1 min read

Over the past 24 hours, Lido Staked Ether's STETH/USD price has fallen 5.77% to $1,048.85. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% loss, moving from $1,082.81 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Lido Staked Ether over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has decreased 98.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.52% to over 4.23 million. This puts its current circulating supply at an estimated 100.0% of its max supply, which is 4.23 million. The current market cap ranking for STETH is #18 at $4.40 billion.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-CMLCryptocurrencyMarketsMoversTrading Ideas