Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Takes A Jab At Coinbase: We Said Not To Super Bowl Ads, But Now We're Hiring

Changpeng Zhao — the CEO of the world's top cryptocurrency exchange Binance which also launched major crypto-asset BNB BNB/USD — took to Twitter Inc. TWTR to take what appears to be a jab at U.S.-based competitor Coinbase Global Inc. COIN.

What Happened: In a Wednesday tweet, Zhao wrote that "it was not easy saying no to Super Bowl ads, stadium naming rights, large sponsor deals a few months ago, but we did." Thanks to this capital-conservative approach, he noted that now Binance is "hiring for 2,000 open positions."

See Also: How To Earn Free Crypto

Zhao's remarks are an apparent jab at Coinbase, a company that spent money on an extravagant Super Bowl ad earlier this year only to slow hiring down in mid-May amid a crypto market downturn and announced job cuts earlier this week. Recently, the firm's CEO Brian Armstrong said that he made "the difficult decision to reduce the size of our team by about 18%, to ensure we stay healthy during this economic downturn."

Photo: Created with images from binance.com and coinbase.com