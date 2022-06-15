ñol

Elon Musk's First Reaction To Latest Crypto Bloodbath Is Here

by Benzinga Overnight Desk, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 2:40 AM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday reacted to a tweet from Dogecoin DOGE/USD creator Billy Markus, where the latter highlighted the ongoing crash in financial markets by way of a meme.

"It's end of the world as we know it," Markus said in the tweet. "And I feel fine." The tweet included a meme where death is supposedly going after real estate after taking care of stocks and cryptocurrencies. Musk responded to the post, saying "true."

The Tesla CEO had earlier on Tuesday night sent out a one-word tweet, writing "cryptonight." This was the first time the noted Dogecoin proponent mentioned crypto on his Twitter timeline this week.

Crypto markets are seeing a bloodbath, with Bitcoin BTC/USD down 30% in 7 days, hovering around the $21,000 level. Dogecoin has slumped 35% in the same time frame to $0.05.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued Ahead Of Fed Meet: Crypto Layoffs Abound As Bear Market Bites

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinCrypto CrashdogecoinElon MuskCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets