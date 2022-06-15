Elon Musk's First Reaction To Latest Crypto Bloodbath Is Here

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday reacted to a tweet from Dogecoin DOGE/USD creator Billy Markus, where the latter highlighted the ongoing crash in financial markets by way of a meme.

"It's end of the world as we know it," Markus said in the tweet. "And I feel fine." The tweet included a meme where death is supposedly going after real estate after taking care of stocks and cryptocurrencies. Musk responded to the post, saying "true."

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

The Tesla CEO had earlier on Tuesday night sent out a one-word tweet, writing "cryptonight." This was the first time the noted Dogecoin proponent mentioned crypto on his Twitter timeline this week.

Cryptonight — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

Crypto markets are seeing a bloodbath, with Bitcoin BTC/USD down 30% in 7 days, hovering around the $21,000 level. Dogecoin has slumped 35% in the same time frame to $0.05.

