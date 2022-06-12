ñol

Bitcoin Under $28,000, Ethereum Under $1500: Apex Cryptos Collapsing

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 12, 2022 9:53 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Ethereum investors saw a loss of 168,000 ETH, worth $245 million, between June 11 and 12.
  • Bitcoin traders have seen a loss of 4,100 BTC, worth $112.47 million, during the same time period.

Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on Sunday. The global crypto market cap is $1.10 trillion, a 5.38% decrease over the last day. 

At the time of writing, Bitcoin BTC/USD was at $27,419, down almost 5% in the last 24 hours and falling close to 8% in the last seven days. 

Similarly, Ethereum ETH/USD was trading at $1462.95, down by 7% in the last 24 hours and dropping 19% in the previous seven days. 

The crypto market saw a significant plunge on Friday after the May CPI report showed inflation in the U.S. hit its highest level since 1981. 

Also Read: This Crypto Analyst Predicts Price Rebounds For Bitcoin And Ethereum: Here's How High They're Going

With the panic in the crypto market, traders are liquidating their positions. According to a Coinglass report, more than $521 million worth of crypto assets has been liquidated in the last 48 hours. 

The volatility in the market has forced traders to bear the brunt. As a result, over $443 million worth of long positions were wrecked over the last two days. Similarly, $86 million worth of short positions were also decimated.

According to the Coinglass report, Ethereum traders are being hit harder than those trading Bitcoin, with losses totaling 168,000 ETH, worth $245 million, between June 11 and 12.

Bitcoin traders have seen a loss of 4,100 BTC, worth $112.47 million.

