So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:

Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is heading above $40,000 by the end of 2022?

Yes, Bitcoin will reach $40,000 by the end of 2022: 37.9%

No, Bitcoin will reach $40,000 by the end of 2022: 62.1%

Do you think Ethereum ETH/USD is heading above $3,000 by the end of 2022?

Yes, Ethereum will reach $3,000 by the end of 2022: 34.6%

No, Ethereum won't reach $3,000 by the end of 2022: 65.4%

Do you think Dogecoin DOGE/USD is heading above $0.20 by the end of 2022?

Yes, Dogecoin will reach $0.20 by the end of 2022: 42.6%

No, Dogecoin won't reach $0.20 by the end of 2022: 57.4%

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading lower by 5% to $22,511 over the past 5 days.

Ethereum is trading lower by 8% to $1,594 over the trailing week.

Dogecoin has lost 4% to $0.066 since last week. The crypto has continued its ongoing popularity following Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's endorsement of the meme coin as his favorite cryptocurrency... Read More

This survey was originally conducted by Benzinga in July 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.