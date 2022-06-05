Bitcoin Whales Mate And Reproduce: There's Now 101 Wallets With At Least $300M Of Bitcoin

Bitcoin BTC/USD whales are apparently well into their mating season, with blockchain data showing that their numbers are multiplying to reach significant heights.

What Happened: Blockchain data for the number of Bitcoin addresses holding at least 10,000 BTC — worth nearly $300 million — just exceeded 100 and reached 101, a 16-month-high. The data was shared in a Sunday tweet by Glassnode Alerts the Twitter profile sharing on-chain trends of blockchain data firm Glassnode.

A separate Sunday tweet by Glassnode alerts shows that the amount of Bitcoin's supply that was not moved for at least 10 years reached an all-time high of nearly 2.45 million BTC, or about $7.34 billion as of press time. Bitcoin not being moved from addresses that only accumulate more assets is probably the most fertile Bitcoin whale breeding ground.

BTC Price Action: As of press time, Bitcoin is trading at $30,062 after seeing its value increase by about 1.2% over the last 24 hours.