5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 31, 2019 7:56 AM | 1 min read

Gainers

  • Tencent Music, Inc. TME shares increased by 2.0% to $11.90 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by New Street, on October 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
  • Vodafone Group, Inc. VOD shares increased by 0.6% to $19.45.

 

Losers

  • Roku, Inc. ROKU stock fell 1.1% to $130.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.
  • Telefonica, Inc. TEF stock decreased by 1.1% to $7.00.
  • VEON, Inc. VEON stock decreased by 0.8% to $2.50.

