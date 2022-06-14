Will Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin Rise More By 2023? 6 In 10 Say...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: By the end of the year, will Shiba Inu SHIB/USD or Dogecoin DOGE/USD grow more?

Shiba Inu: 39.3%

Dogecoin: 60.7%

In this week’s study, Dogecoin received a majority of support from traders and investors. Respondents were less confident about the near-time price action of Shiba Inu.

Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token Shiba Inu was trading around $0.00000812 at press time and is trading lower by around 1.10% Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin is trading around $0.055, marginally higher by 0.25% Tuesday.

Dogecoin bull and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been notably quiet about the meme-crypto's price action recently, seemingly ignoring Dogecoin’s sharp decline... Read More

For the uninitiated: Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency that’s similarly themed to Dogecoin. The token leverages Ethereum’s robust network, and the token plans to become a vibrant DeFi ecosystem.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in June 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.